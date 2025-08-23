That Oval Office frame & India: Lessons from Trump's deal with Europe

Focus for a moment on that image, one that will be remembered for generations. Leaders of the greatest European nations, along with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sitting like contrite, obedient schoolchildren in front of Donald Trump, the imperial headmaster.

What’s the first emotion that comes to your mind: Sympathy, amusement, pity, schadenfreude, a call to wake up to the new world? Chances are it will be a combination of all of the above, except sympathy. And that isn’t just because we are Mr Trump’s favourite victim today. At some point going ahead, we’d suggest we revise this impulsive reaction.

