Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The big change at RBI

Bankers say Das' stint has been a refreshing change. "After a long time, we have a governor who is approachable. I can say that because the RBI's interactions with us are now much better,"

Shaktikanta Das, The 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India
Premium

Shaktikanta Das, The 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

Raghu Mohan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Come December 2024, you will likely have a new incumbent at Mint Road’s helm when Governor Shaktikanta Das completes his two-term tenure.

He had taken charge after two high-profile names -- Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel had signed off -- following differences with the government.

Bankers say Das’ stint has been a refreshing change. “After a long time, we have a governor who is approachable. I can say that because the RBI’s interactions with us are now much better,” says a bank’s corner office occupant.

A measure which is often mentioned is Das’ decision to set up the second Regulation
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC LIVE: Original aim of Rs 2000 note withdrawal largely met, says Das

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

The consensus bullish forecast

Decoding India's dress code

Central theme of '24: Fight with inflation for growth

2024's defining clash: AI vs regulators

Navigating smog and devotion on the road

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI RBI Governor RBI Policy Raghuram Rajan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon