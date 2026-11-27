Pattinson has a strange on-screen relationship with death. As a wizard, he died young. In his first big-screen appearance in 2005 as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the young actor had played an ideal Hogwarts student. However, Cedric died by the Killing Curse cast by Peter Pettigrew — or Wormtail — based on Lord Voldemort’s orders. His death was indeed an introduction to a harsh, unforgiving reality in the magical world of Harry Potter.

Then came Twilight, the 2008 American romantic fantasy film directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Within a few years of Cedric’s death, Pattinson played Edward Cullen — a young, handsome, wealthy vampire. Well, all vampires are immortal. Thus, as Edward Cullen in Twilight, Pattinson conquered death and possessed eternal youth. The audience was captivated by a combination of teenage romance, jealousy, attraction, and supernatural elements. And, not to forget that, despite being a vampire, Edward could easily be an ideal lover!

Subsequently, in his acting career, Pattinson must have wanted to come out of that image. He chose to portray unsettling, complex, and, at times, almost unrecognisable characters. In Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time (2017), Pattinson was a small-time criminal, and in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse (2019), he played a troubled nineteenth-century lighthouse keeper stranded at a remote New England outpost.

Then, earlier this year, in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Pattinson played Antinous, the main antagonist and arrogant ringleader of Queen Penelope’s suitors. Here he again faces death. In Homer’s epic, Antinous is the first suitor to be killed by an arrow to the throat, but Matt Damon, Nolan’s Odysseus, saves him for last.

Meanwhile, in Matt Reeves’ 2022 movie, The Batman, Bruce Wayne was not a superhuman. Pattinson portrayed Bruce Wayne as a broken “weirdo”. He was haunted by the memory of his parents’ killing in his childhood. His battle against criminals was like an unfinished attempt to heal that wound deep inside. Bruce Wayne had wealth, he relied on technology and training, and he possessed a profound sense of melancholy. In fact, Pattinson himself spoke out about the “overwhelming sadness” of The Batman.

Now, he faces an even greater challenge: That of being James Bond. It certainly marks a new chapter of a long-standing cultural institution. Born from the novels of Ian Fleming, James Bond first appeared on screen in 1962’s Dr. No. “Bond. James Bond” in Sean Connery’s voice has since become the signature catchphrase of the fictional MI6 agent 007 and also an iconic fixture of popular culture. Subsequently, five more actors, namely George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, have brought their own chemistry and interpretation to the character. Each of these actors maintained the character’s foundational and distinguishable traits. But, in the process, they also left the distinct imprint of their own era.

The main attraction of Bond, certainly, is not just in espionage but in the dream of an extraordinary, impossible lifestyle. Sometimes he travels in an Aston Martin, sometimes in a submarine. His tuxedo remains virtually pristine even amidst explosions, the ice in his martini glass never melts, and the Bond girls keep us amazed. And his dangerous villains invariably pause to deliver quite long speeches before attempting to kill him; Bond’s survival depends much on the verbosity of his villains, too, along with his own skills!

Some believe that Connery is the definitive Bond. For some, it’s Moore. In fact, Sean Connery’s Bond had a dangerous, masculine charm, while Roger Moore brought a sense of humour and a lighter touch. Timothy Dalton, however, portrayed a sterner, tougher Bond, and Pierce Brosnan brought back a sense of glamour. The new generation thinks that Daniel Craig is the real Bond. Craig’s Bond, of course, is far more human.

Pattinson would be playing the role of the iconic spy when the very definition of a male cinematic hero has been undergoing a change. Today’s hero may not be a confident, formidable, and emotionless man as earlier. Rather, today’s audience might prefer vulnerabilities in a hero. Thus, as Pattinson intends to play Bond in a renewed worldview, he has quite a complex and formidable task ahead. He has already played diverse characters in his acting career. Now, will he be able to become both resolutely firm, loyal, and unwavering in purpose and simultaneously fragile as James Bond?

Cedric has died, Edward can’t die, Antinous faces a miserable death, and Batman lives with the memory of death. But Pattinson now holds a “license to kill” (and thrill!). And a “license to survive,” too!

The writer is professor of Statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata