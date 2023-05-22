The challenge of AI

ChatGPT is language software that has spread at lightning speed since October last year and has provoked the current concerns about AI. I asked a question on ChatGPT about the employment impact and got a balanced answer about its potential to automate routine and repetitive tasks,

The rapid emergence of usable artificial intelligence (AI) software has led to a widespread debate across the world on its potential impact on the economy and security. Normally the software we use, for instance, for writing, does not show any independent creativity. However, even here we do see some simple AI-type software that corrects spelling mistakes and suggests the next word when you are typing a message or a text. What we are seeing now is what goes well beyond this. This is based on language models designed to understand the question posed and, by drawing on access to material available on the internet, elaborate an answer. AI can also be used to fabricate voices and graphics.