The curious story of ‘boring’ RBI monetary policy and witty money men

Everybody and her aunt are speculating about yet another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week, when its rate setting body — the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) — meets.

In the past two MPC meetings, the RBI had cut the policy repo rate by a quarter percentage point each, paring it from 6.5 per cent to 6 per cent. In April, it also changed the stance to “accommodative”, officially kicking off the easy money cycle.

Retail inflation of 3.16 per cent in April, the lowest in 60 months, slow credit growth, and a stable rupee, among