The economic mosaic: Chugging along at the 'new-old normal' growth rate

Will bankers ever learn?

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Shadows on sweet spot: Manufacturing grew the least among sectors in FY23

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) periodic surveys of consumer and business opinion are often more revealing than the broad macroeconomic numbers of growth, inflation, and the like. In the latest set of survey findings, business and financial opinion reflects broadly the optimism of an expanding economy that is buttressed by good stability indicators and strong balance sheets. That’s true also of the economic forecasters who have been surveyed. This collective optimism as the economy heads into the busy festival

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com