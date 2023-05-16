close

The Ficci-Frames diary

The first full-fledged Ficci-Frames, after the three-year pandemic hiatus, began on a great note. Ficci, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
The regulator spoke about forbearance. The industry spoke about a supportive government. And the business delivered a stellar performance.
The first full-fledged Ficci-Frames, after the three-year pandemic hiatus, began on a great note. Ficci, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, hosted the three-day event, the biggest in the Indian media and entertainment business calendar, earlier this month in Mumbai. 
P D Vaghela, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the body that regulates the largest chunk of the now  Rs 2.09-trillion Indian media and entertainment business, was categorical that the regulator should not be responsible for fixing tariffs. But the conflict between broadcasters, multi-system operators and last-mile cable operators made tariff regulation inevitable. He spoke about the need to protect the 81,000 local cable operators. 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : FICCI Frames BS Opinion TRAI

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

