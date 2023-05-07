The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

This is a unique case where India’s highest court and a set of commercial banks have been working together to complete a housing project, abandoned by a rogue builder. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is backing it with certain regulatory forbearance. With a lot of pride, the banking community calls this project “hamara aspire”.

Elsewhere, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) is busy completing 40,000-odd housing units sold by the erstwhile Amrapali Group, and handing them over to the homebuyers. ASPIRE is a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, set up by the Supreme Court.