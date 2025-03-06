Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trump's global shake-up: Tariffs, alliances, and economic turmoil

Trump's global shake-up: Tariffs, alliances, and economic turmoil

That world order, which emerged after World War II, is now being dismantled despite continuing American pre-eminence - not by opposing powers, but by an American President who thinks the world

US politics
Premium

Illustration: binay sinha

Ajay Chhibber
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The world order is witnessing today what I would describe as “The Great Dismantling.” The global financial crisis in 2008–2009 was called “The Great Deflation.” The pandemic in 2020 was called “The Great Lockdown.” These events had huge economic consequences but did not disrupt the global order. Once the world recovered from them through coordinated fiscal and monetary policy and rapid vaccine development, it returned to some sense of normality. That world order, which emerged after World War II, is now being dismantled despite continuing American pre-eminence — not by opposing powers, but by an American President who thinks the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion Global economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon