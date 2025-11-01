The job promises: Bihar continues to fuel India's migrant labour force

The manifesto launched by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday made multiple promises to the state’s people. But there was one that stood out, and was meant to stand out: Over 10 million jobs would be created if the NDA was voted back to power.

When seen in context, this sounds dangerously like an admission of failure. A comparison with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) manifesto in 2020 is instructive. In that one, it promised 1.9 million jobs if it was voted into government. Perhaps the fivefold expansion