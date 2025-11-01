Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The job promises: Bihar continues to fuel India's migrant labour force

The job promises: Bihar continues to fuel India's migrant labour force

Bihar has often supplied many of the unskilled and skilled migrants required by states with more vibrant economies

jobs
premium

The main implication of the “10 million jobs” manifesto is that these conditions have not been achieved in Bihar. Nobody can question the dedication of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to his state.

Mihir S Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The manifesto launched by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday made multiple promises to the state’s people. But there was one that stood out, and was meant to stand out: Over 10 million jobs would be created if the NDA was voted back to power.
 
When seen in context, this sounds dangerously like an admission of failure. A comparison with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) manifesto in 2020 is instructive. In that one, it promised 1.9 million jobs if it was voted into government. Perhaps the fivefold expansion
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Bihar government Labourer
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon