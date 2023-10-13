close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

The lady who deserved better

Vasundhara Raje may have had her faults but she is an unconventional and brave leader whose alienation from her party is now too deep to be corrected

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
Premium

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: Twitter)

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Paradoxes abound in politics. Here’s one: Is there such a thing as a politician becoming too popular?

As former Rajasthan chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje surveys the debris around her, this could be one of the questions she’s asking herself. Many of her core supporters — like five-time member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Narpat Singh Rajvi, son-in-law of the late chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat — are missing from the list of BJP candidates in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: BJP announces 2 key committees, Vasundhara Raje absent

BJP's Vasundhara Raje targets Rajasthan govt over crime against women

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP releases first candidate list for Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje missing

A plea for peace

A big fat wedding but with a twist

The economic mosaic: Chugging along at the 'new-old normal' growth rate

16th Finance Commission's political challenge

Will bankers ever learn?

Topics : Vasundhara Raje BS Opinion BJP BJP MLAs rajasthan Assembly Election

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon