Paradoxes abound in politics. Here’s one: Is there such a thing as a politician becoming too popular?

As former Rajasthan chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje surveys the debris around her, this could be one of the questions she’s asking herself. Many of her core supporters — like five-time member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Narpat Singh Rajvi, son-in-law of the late chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat — are missing from the list of BJP candidates in