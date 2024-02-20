Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The NDA approach to PSUs

The Modi govt's equity contribution to public sector units has risen even as their capacity to generate resources has taken a hit

capex, PSU, NDA, public sector undertakings
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Every year, through the Union Budget, the Centre releases data on investments made by public sector undertakings (PSU) and the resources generated or mobilised by them. For instance, this month’s Interim Budget shows that capital investments to be made by as many as 169 PSUs (including the Indian Railways) in the current year are estimated at Rs 8.4 trillion, up 15 per cent over such expenditure in 2022-23. Ten years ago, there were 147 such entities, whose capital outlays in 2013-14 were estimated at Rs 3.32 trillion.

If you look at these numbers from a broader perspective, you will get
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

India's soaring innovation stock

Federalism for development

Neuromarketing may pivot again

Choking election funds for the Congress

Govt should talk more on its steps to protect farmer interests

Topics : Narendra Modi Capital Expenditure public sector undertakings NDA Union budgets Indian Railways BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon