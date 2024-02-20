The NDA approach to PSUs

Every year, through the Union Budget, the Centre releases data on investments made by public sector undertakings (PSU) and the resources generated or mobilised by them. For instance, this month’s Interim Budget shows that capital investments to be made by as many as 169 PSUs (including the Indian Railways) in the current year are estimated at Rs 8.4 trillion, up 15 per cent over such expenditure in 2022-23. Ten years ago, there were 147 such entities, whose capital outlays in 2013-14 were estimated at Rs 3.32 trillion.

If you look at these numbers from a broader perspective, you will get