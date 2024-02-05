The North-South divide: The 'fiscal injustice' rhetoric is biased

Karnataka Congress member of Parliament, D K Suresh's comment on budgetary allocations announced by the finance minister on February 1 speculated that southern states suffered fiscal injustice. He warned that South India could split into a "separate nation". The inherent biases in this argument have to be exposed, and the idea given a quick burial.

D K Suresh said, "The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states. The South Indian states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to North Indian states. If this continues,