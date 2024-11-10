Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Perils of the 'push' loan phenomenon and rural India's rising debt burden

Perils of the 'push' loan phenomenon and rural India's rising debt burden

Rural households are increasingly depending on borrowed money to meet everyday consumption needs, a practice that is not sustainable in the long run

The proportion of rural households that reported outstanding debt has grown from 47.4 per cent in 2016-17 to 52.0 per cent in 2021-22, even as their average monthly income jumped 57.5 per cent in the same period, the latest All India Rural Financial
Premium

Representational Image

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector grew 5.7 per cent by value and 4.1 per cent by volume in the July-September quarter driven by rural demand, consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ said in its quarterly update last week. Yet, many feel that the state of India’s rural economy, particularly rural indebtedness, is a matter of concern. Some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are complicating the scene further by trying to fish in troubled waters.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken note of the growing issue of “push” loans — loans that are aggressively marketed to individuals who may not fully grasp
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Household debt domestic debt debt crisis Bankers Bank loans loan BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon