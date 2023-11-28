Sensex (0.31%)
The 'revdi' debate needs re-framing

Our goalpost and gaze need shifting from external chest-thumping on world rankings to prioritising human capital and productivity in our polity and election promises

welfare schemes
Premium

Illustration: Binay Saha

Rama Bijapurkar
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
What is the dividing line between revdi and welfare? Judging from the ongoing political slugfest, it appears that one party’s revdi is another party’s welfare, and most welfare is “sops” or “populism” to the market-capitalism-embracing elite.

The voice missing in all of this wrangling is that of the average citizen, supposedly in whose name this argument is raging? The ask that Gita from Gorakhpur and Hamid from Hyderabad have is for their families and communities to increase their stock of “human capital”, improving their ability to participate in opportunities, make money, and ensure that subsequent generations do better. They want better education, skills, know-how leading to better jobs, stable and not volatile earning that comes from being able to earn a
BS Opinion human capital productivity welfare schemes

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

