The uncertain comfort on prices: Inflation may stay low but risks rise

A sharp slide in consumer inflation has been the most encouraging news for the Indian economy this year. And, going by history, this phase can continue for some time.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been below 4 per cent in the past nine months, averaging 2.3 per cent. It reached 0.25 per cent in October, the lowest print in current CPI series, and below the Reserve Bank of India’s target range of 2 to 6 per cent.

To be sure, there have been such episodes earlier, when average inflation was lower than 4 per cent. The