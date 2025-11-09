The world faces action and inaction against climate: What will win?

As I write this, world leaders are meeting in Brazil for the annual climate conference of parties (COP 30). This COP is being held in the shadow of the massive churning in the world — not the kind that makes headlines but deeper undercurrents: Collisions of powerful forces working against one another. What will emerge as the victor? At this point, the only certainty is uncertainty.

Consider this. The World Meteorological Organization has reported that carbon-dioxide levels in the atmosphere have reached a record high — rising from 420.4 ppm (parts per million) in 2023