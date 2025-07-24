Thermostat setting: India's move towards energy-efficient AC solutions

“For the first time, India will mandate setting airconditioner temperatures no lower than 20 degrees Celsius and no higher than 28 degrees Celsius across all sectors — including cars — amid rising temperatures due to climate change and increasing use of cooling systems,” Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar said (Business Standard, June 10, 2025).

India has had a rather patchy relationship with airconditioning. It has often been seen as a wasteful use of energy. The HVAC (heating ventilation airconditioning) industry did not try to correct this image from ‘energy wastage’ to ‘better work environment / better productivity’. Public sector