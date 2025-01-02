Three wishes for 2025: Tech innovation, reforms, and idea-driven politics

A New Year is a time to take stock. This next quarter-century can be India’s if industry, economic policy, and politics make it so. Industry must invest in innovation and manufacturing at scale. Our economic policy must focus on long-run productivity growth and its root in structural change. And our political debate must be about ideas.

Indian industry must have the ambition to lead: Start with investment in innovation. I have written often here (email us for links) on this subject, so I will be brief: For Indian industry to lead, we have to be much more serious about innovation.