Time for advertising pros to hug their jobs as AI lurks in the shadows

Founded in New York as Doyle Dane Bernbach (DDB) in 1949, the ad agency went public in 1964. The merger of DDB, BBDO and Needham Harper created the Omnicom Group in 1986. The agency itself was renamed DDB Worldwide in 1999. Today, it faces possible extinction.

The news is that Omnicom will retire the advertising network DDB as part of its merger with the Interpublic Group (IPG), most likely in November itself. The merged company will reportedly consolidate creative operations into three networks: McCann, BBDO, and TBWA. Two other IPG agencies — FCB and MullenLowe/Lintas are