First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Taming Big Tech: Battles are raging on more than one front

Taming Big Tech: Battles are raging on more than one front

Aliens among us

The victory of the loser

Kettle objects to the pot calling the pan black

India summons Canadian High Commissioner on poster by Khalistan supporters

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh arrested: What we know so far

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

It’s been almost two weeks now since Justin Trudeau lit that fire over the Nijjar killing. What should the next steps be from the Narendra Modi government now? Let’s divide

7 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com