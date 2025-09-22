Trump tariffs and India's options: Shield exports, clean up domestic act

American shoppers may soon feel the pinch of Donald Trump’s tariffs. High tariffs on consumer goods imported into the United States (US) will lead to inflation. Over time, this will affect most US citizens, and economic growth may stagnate if demand declines. Also, as the prices of intermediate goods increase, the cost of domestic manufacturing — and ultimately the prices of domestically produced goods — will rise.

Even so, domestic producers in the US are content to give Donald Trump political mileage, as this is largely a consumers’ problem. They may benefit from reduced competition.