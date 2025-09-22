Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trump tariffs and India's options: Shield exports, clean up domestic act

Trump tariffs and India's options: Shield exports, clean up domestic act

The additional 25 per cent tariff on all our exports to the US due to our import of Russian crude oil puts a huge burden on India. We import around 600 million barrels of oil per year from Russia

Donald Trump, Trump
premium

But that was under wartime patriotic fervour and Mussolini’s dictates. Can Mr Trump inspire the same response among US manufacturers? (Photo:PTI)

Kirit S Parikh
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American shoppers may soon feel the pinch of Donald Trump’s tariffs. High tariffs on consumer goods imported into the United States (US) will lead to inflation. Over time, this will affect most US citizens, and economic growth may stagnate if demand declines. Also, as the prices of intermediate goods increase, the cost of domestic manufacturing — and ultimately the prices of domestically produced goods — will rise. 
Even so, domestic producers in the US are content to give Donald Trump political mileage, as this is largely a consumers’ problem. They may benefit from reduced competition. 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Trump tariff hike US tariff hike
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon