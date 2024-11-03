Truth be told: Breaking the silence on death and money in Indian families

Rekha and Rahul, both in their early forties, were batchmates at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). They married soon after graduating and enjoyed successful careers in Bengaluru.

Rahul worked at a startup, while Rekha was with a large consultancy firm. After their second child was born three years ago, Rekha took a career break and was now considering her next move.

They live in a rented flat but had always dreamt of retiring to their hometown and spending their retirement in a home they would build there.

While Rahul’s salary covered their family expenses and allowed them to invest