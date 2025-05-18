Turkiye, Azerbaijan boycott: Passport as an instrument of peaceful protest

It was 1989. My spouse and I were in Madurai, stepping out of our hotel to visit the Meenakshi temple, when we were surrounded by cycle-rickshaw drivers vying for our attention. One voice cut through the din — “Aao, aao Beso” (Come, come, sit — in Gujarati). The phrase was so unexpected — we understand Gujarati but aren’t Gujarati ourselves — that we promptly chose his rickshaw.

In a region known for its political resistance to learning other languages, Sundar — our semi-literate, Tamil-speaking driver — had picked up a smattering of Gujarati, along with bits of several other languages.