Home / Opinion / Columns / Turning crop waste into rural gold: Biomass co-firing needs policy push

Turning crop waste into rural gold: Biomass co-firing needs policy push

India generates over 500 million tonnes of agricultural residues annually.

The rural economic impact is also noteworthy. Studies indicate that farmers can earn an additional ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per acre by selling residues to pellet manufacturers.

Jayant Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

In recent years, India has taken important steps to address the interconnected challenges of rural distress, air pollution, and the need for cleaner energy. One such policy is the co-firing of biomass pellets in coal-fired thermal power plants — a measure that is already showing promise and could be scaled further with careful implementation and support.
 
Under the Ministry of Power’s SAMARTH Mission (Sustainable Agrarian Mission on Use of Agri Residue in Thermal Power Plants), all coal-based thermal plants are currently required to replace 5 per cent of their coal with biomass pellets, a proportion
