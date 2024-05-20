Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tweaking the inflation targeting mandate

A key focus for the new govt should be to ensure wider consultation in setting inflation target

Tweaking the inflation targeting mandate
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Tyagi
6 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:34 PM IST
World over, doubts are being raised about the effectiveness and even relevance of the inflation targeting mandate of central banks.  Central banks have faced criticism for failing to correctly judge and predict the interest rate-inflation dynamics during the post-Covid period.

Take the Indian case. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the interest rates quite low during 2020-21 and 2021-22.  Inflation had conspicuously started raising its head by the middle of 2021-22, but was considered transitory by the central bank and ignored. Then, all of a sudden, in May 2022, the RBI began one of the steepest interest rate-raising cycles in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Inflation BS Opinion Indian Economy economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPM NetanyahuMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon