Typography: Graphic, Gothic or glam?

These days, unfortunately, rarely do brand managers and ad agencies, especially the digital types, use very well a potent design tool that plays a pivotal role in brand communication: Typography. The explosion of the internet and the emergence of digital screens in recent years have concurrently ignited a creative explosion in the art of typography. Sadly, however, a strategic understanding of the aesthetic use of typography in India is still lagging far behind.

This year marks a unique, transitional moment in the digital art world. A new generation of designers worldwide is pushing fonts to creative extremes through letters that move,