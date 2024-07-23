Union Budget 2024: A commitment to tax certainty

Catapulted by a historic third mandate by the populace of India, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government looked ahead to a trifecta of growth, gumption, and glory. Even as the global order reels under the spectre of policy uncertainties and an uncertain political environment, India has steered its course as a champion for sectoral transformations and societal exceptionalism.



Tax, as a much-vaunted euphemism for social superpowers, acts as a conduit for both revenue and taxpayers of the world’s largest democracy. The marvellous post-Covid recovery and burgeoning tax collections, with a decadal high of 11.8 per cent tax-to-GDP,