Union Budget 2026-27 surprises that faded amid India-US trade deal noise

The most visible reform that affects all international travellers arriving in India and a pleasant surprise is the introduction of the Baggage Rules, 2026. The duty-free allowance for most passengers arriving by air or sea has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000. Foreign tourists have also been granted a higher exemption than earlier, while airline crew members benefit from a modest increase in their allowance. The new rules rationalise jewellery import norms by moving away from value-based limits to clear, weight-based caps. Baggage declarations can now be filed electronically in advance. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a very comprehensive and helpful circular explaining in detail various provisions of the new rules.

The units in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) had been demanding that their clearances in the domestic tariff area (DTA) should not attract full customs duty applicable for goods imported from abroad but should only require surrender of duty exemption availed on the inputs used for making the goods. They were surprised that the government ignored this demand. Instead, the finance minister has proposed, as a special one-time measure, to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in SEZ to DTA at concessional rates of duty with the quantity of such sales limited to a prescribed proportion of their exports. The Commerce Ministry is yet to issue any notifications to that effect. The allocation for 2026-27 under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) has been reduced to ₹10,000 crore. The actual for 2024-25 was ₹18,313 crore and the budgeted and revised estimates for 2025-26 are ₹18,233 crore. Similarly, the allocation for 2026-27 under the Rebate on State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) has been cut to ₹5,000 crore. The actual for 2024-25 was ₹8,565 crore and the budgeted estimate was ₹10710 crore and the revised estimate is ₹10010 crore. Why such drastic cuts in allocations have been made is difficult to understand. So, this too, is a surprise.