War for superintelligence: Are the huge investments in AI unprecedented?

As a percentage of investment in the United Kingdom, the world’s economic behemoth in the mid-Victorian period, domestic railways accounted for perhaps half. | Image: Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:37 PM IST
Last week, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said he would rather risk “mis-spending a couple of hundred billion dollars” than be late to the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Read that again: He said a couple of hundred billion. The cavalier manner in which Mr Zuckerberg is willing to admit the possibility that a sum of that size might be wasted in pursuit of superintelligence is a reminder of the scale at which investment in the sector is being made at the moment — as well as why an increasing number of people believe that AI is a bubble.
