Water-guzzling data centres could strain fragile ecosystems along coasts

India’s digital economy is experiencing an extraordinary increase in data centre investments, establishing the country as a key location for global tech giants. A notable example is Google’s announcement to invest $15 billion over five years in an artificial intelligence (AI) data hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. India’s data centre sector now has an IT load (total electricity consumed by computing equipment) exceeding 1.7 Gw, with an additional 2.5–3 Gw under development. STT Global Data Centres India manages 30 projects totalling 400 Mw, while Yotta Data Services operates three hyperscale sites with 434 Mw capacity. NTT Communications and