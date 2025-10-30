Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Water-guzzling data centres could strain fragile ecosystems along coasts

Water-guzzling data centres could strain fragile ecosystems along coasts

Water requirements of these plants are huge as cooling systems can consume millions of litres annually, often in water-scarce regions such as Mumbai and Chennai

data centre
premium

However, the environmental implications of this expansion are considerable and have not received the critical attention they deserve. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Mihir ShahSunil Mani
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s digital economy is experiencing an extraordinary increase in data centre investments, establishing the country as a key location for global tech giants. A notable example is Google’s announcement to invest $15 billion over five years in an artificial intelligence (AI) data hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. India’s data centre sector now has an IT load (total electricity consumed by computing equipment) exceeding 1.7 Gw, with an additional 2.5–3 Gw under development. STT Global Data Centres India manages 30 projects totalling 400 Mw, while Yotta Data Services operates three hyperscale sites with 434 Mw capacity. NTT Communications and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Data centre water supply
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon