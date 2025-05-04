What the markets seem to suggest about Trump, tariffs, and optimism

When American President Donald Trump detonated a trade bomb on April 2, global markets shuddered. The levies, set to bite from April 9, targeted countries with a 10 per cent baseline tariff and a punitive 145 per cent on Chinese goods. Stocks tumbled for four days as investors braced for chaos. Yet, days later, Mr Trump halted the tariffs for 90 days — excluding those on China — and exempted electronics, triggering a relief rally. Interestingly, that “relief rally” has now morphed into a full-fledged bull market in some countries. The German market has hit a lifetime high. Even though