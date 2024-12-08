What Trump's second term means for climate change and green policies

What does the second coming of Donald Trump mean for climate-change action? Here is a man who will take over as President of the United States (US), the world’s single-largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases and the second-highest annual contributor. He is an avowed climate sceptic — an out-and-out advocate for fossil fuels in a time of climate crisis. He has said he will, once sworn into office, ensure that energy prices are slashed; he will rescind green-energy plans; and wants industry to go back to the time of “drill baby drill” — essentially opening more federal lands to exploration