When paying separate fees hurts: Why investors favour commissions

When paying separate fees hurts: Why investors favour commissions

Behavioural biases, visible fees and regulatory hurdles keep financial planning niche; experts say easier fee collection could widen access

Australia followed with the Future of Financial Advice reforms in 2013. Several European countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark and Finland, also have bans. These bans explain why more investors in those markets pay fees for advice.

Harsh Roongta
A prospective client, Mahesh, was recounting his experience on a cruise. He had spent far more than he had budgeted for on-board extras. The cruise fare, which covered accommodation and standard meals, had been prepaid. But for shows, events, drinks and snacks, the cruise issued a ship-specific credit card, and all extra spending went on this card. When Mahesh settled the bill, he realised how much he had overspent. I explained that by separating payment from consumption, the cruise operators had reduced the pain of paying and made overspending easy. 
The Nobel Prize–winning economist Richard Thaler
