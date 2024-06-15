Which way the Sangh blows

What was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinking when it decided to unleash a flurry of statements, widely seen as expressing disapproval of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its ahankaar (arrogance)?

The four specific instances include Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s speech at the conclusion of the RSS workers’ training, and a specific reference to ahankaar by Indresh Kumar, a member of the Sangh’s executive committee and chief patron of the RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch. Mr Kumar said that Bhagwan Ram had punished the BJP’s arrogance by limiting it to 240 seats, way below the halfway mark. He