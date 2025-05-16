Why 2025 feels like 2012 as Kohli, Rohit retire from Test cricket

In many ways, 2025 feels eerily similar to 2012. Thirteen years ago, the Indian cricket team’s calamitous tour of Australia ended the careers of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. The stalwarts, with vastly contrasting batting styles, bowed out of international cricket after a humbling series Down Under.

The halo around India’s golden generation had begun to fade. The team was at a crossroads. Their retirements created a void that seemed difficult to fill. Indian cricket was forced to rebuild, recalibrate, and reassess.

Fast forward to 2025, and a similar sense of transition hangs over the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma