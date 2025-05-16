Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Why 2025 feels like 2012 as Kohli, Rohit retire from Test cricket

Why 2025 feels like 2012 as Kohli, Rohit retire from Test cricket

Australian tours appear to have a decisive role in concluding the careers of Indian batting greats

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Premium

Virat Kohli with captain Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Vishal Menon
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In many ways, 2025 feels eerily similar to 2012. Thirteen years ago, the Indian cricket team’s calamitous tour of Australia ended the careers of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. The stalwarts, with vastly contrasting batting styles, bowed out of international cricket after a humbling series Down Under.
 
The halo around India’s golden generation had begun to fade. The team was at a crossroads. Their retirements created a void that seemed difficult to fill. Indian cricket was forced to rebuild, recalibrate, and reassess.
 
Fast forward to 2025, and a similar sense of transition hangs over the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma BS Opinion Test Cricket Indian Cricket

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon