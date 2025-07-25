Why hunt for the black box? There's a simpler fix for faster crash probes

In a 1968 bestseller, Airport, Arthur Hailey described operations at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport (“Lincoln International Airport” in the book) during a storm. Hailey lacked imagination, and his writing style would have turned a porn film script into a gynaecological report. But precisely due to these shortcomings, his plots adhered closely to real life.

One of the subplots in Airport was that of a bankrupt businessman trying to pull off an insurance fraud combined with suicide and mass murder. After taking out life insurance with his wife as beneficiary, he carried a suitcase bomb onto a flight.

This mirrored a real