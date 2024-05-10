Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why India's elections matter for growth

The reforms that may follow could help determine India's medium-term growth and economic aspirations

election year, elections
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Pranjul Bhandari
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
Early indications from the ongoing general election signal that it looks like a “normal election”, a term political scientists use when there’s no major shift in public opinion. Voter turnout in the first three phases of voting has been lower than the 2019 elections, likely reflecting no burning issue at play.

But we argue that this election is far from normal for India’s economic future. In fact, the reforms that may follow could help determine India’s medium-term growth and economic aspirations.

So what reforms are we talking about?

Let’s take a step back. Several important reforms, some of which have been in the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Goods and Services Tax BS Opinion Elections in India Economic Systems Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon