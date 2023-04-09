Will my job be threatened?

I must confess that all this makes me feel that I have been transported back in time to the world of Manchester in the 1840s, when the textile-spinning and -weaving machine made its appearance. I listen anxiously if I can hear words like “…labour is not only the fundamental source of all wealth, next to nature, which supplies it with the material that it converts into wealth, it is, in fact, the prime basic condition for all human existence”. Those, as you may know, dear reader, were the words of Frie

Here are some samples of media headlines across the world and across all media types: “ChatGPT: the 10 Jobs Most at Risk of Being Replaced by AI”; “Which jobs are in danger due to ChatGPT?”; and “ChatGPT could make these jobs obsolete”. Such headlines are then followed with details about the type of jobs that are threatened, which level of jobs are threatened, which industries are threatened, and so on.