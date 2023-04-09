close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will my job be threatened?

Decoding the post-ChatGPT angst

Ajit Balakrishnan
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Here are some samples of media headlines across the world and across all media types: “ChatGPT: the 10 Jobs Most at Risk of Being Replaced by AI”; “Which jobs are in danger due to ChatGPT?”; and “ChatGPT could make these jobs obsolete”. Such headlines are then followed with details about the type of jobs that are threatened, which level of jobs are threatened, which industries are threatened, and so on.
 
I must confess that all this makes me feel that I have been transported back in time to the world of Manchester in the 1840s, when the textile-spinning and -weaving machine made its appearance. I listen anxiously if I can hear words like “…labour is not only the fundamental source of all wealth, next to nature, which supplies it with the material that it converts into wealth, it is, in fact, the prime basic condition for all human existence”. Those, as you may know, dear reader, were the words of Frie
Or

Also Read

Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish

Diversity in India Inc: Women got only 21 out of every 100 new jobs in FY22

With love, from AI: For Valentine's Day letters, people turn to ChatGPT

Real heroes of web revolution

ChatGPT: Driving the world berserk?

Women leaders: A way to IPO success?

Emerging AI: What awaits us?

Mystery of Indian-born foreign stars

A powerful tool for democratising credit access

FY24 kicks off a fresh cycle for Indian banking

The evolution of brand BJP

A Vibrant future for aid

Dealing with the diaspora

Topics : Artificial intelligence | jobs | Technology | employees

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon