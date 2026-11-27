That a summit among the three leaders took place at all was remarkable, and to treat it as a mere photo-op misses its significance. Its outcome should be assessed together with the outcomes of the earlier bilateral meeting between Xi Jinping and Mr Trump and between Mr Putin and Mr Trump in advance of their trilateral summit. The more important bilateral meeting was undoubtedly between Mr Xi and Mr Trump, the readout of which has some important elements:

One, there is a reiteration of “constructive strategic stability” as a shared objective, but now there is a reference to the two sides formulating a “constructive strategic stability action plan”. This goes beyond mere rhetoric. How such an action plan will be negotiated and what its content would be remain to be seen but should be watched closely.

Two, the language on Taiwan suggests that China believes that US policy is moving in the right direction.

“On the Taiwan issue, the US must keep doing the right thing to avoid the emergence of great turbulence in the China-US relationship.”

This implies that China is encouraged by the trend in US approach to Taiwan and is now more confident of achieving the goal of reunification. By the same token, this is bad news for the East and Southeast Asian partners of the US because a Taiwan unified with China will change the geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region. Japan and South Korea will be the most affected. The voices pressing for going nuclear are rising in both countries in response.

China is comfortable with Mr Trump and sees opportunities to advance its influence and role particularly in Asia, while the latter is still President. The Chinese readout says that Xi Jinping considers that “the guiding role of the diplomacy between the US and Chinese heads of state is irreplaceable.”

Xi Jinping is reported to have said that “the US is very powerful; China is also very powerful” and that the two countries should “jointly lead and promote world peace and stability.”

It is the US-China bilateral that set the stage for the trilateral, but Russia is not regarded by either as being in the same league. The feared condominium, if it emerges, will be bipolar, not tripolar. The photo-op was important for Russia, to be seen as a great power, though it is not.

Let us analyse the Trilateral Peace Declaration whose four points were:

One, reform of the United Nations, although it was not clear what they intended in this respect. The three signatories are referred to as “permanent members” of the Security Council, but they completely ignore the two other permanent members — France and the United Kingdom. The US allies no longer count.

Two, the three countries plan to “increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations”. This means the end of energy sanctions against Russia. India will breathe a sigh of relief and will continue purchasing Russian oil.

Three, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is condemned for overstepping its jurisdiction and violating “the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of state officials”. This was an easy point of agreement as none of the three countries is a member of the ICC. Mr Putin smiled broadly when this was mentioned by Mr Trump. He has been indicted by the ICC for criminal behaviour in the assault against Ukraine.

Four, reaffirmation of an earlier declaration of the five permanent members, all nuclear weapon states, that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”. This is reassuring specially in the wake of Russia threatening the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine War. There is also a commitment that the three countries would “conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons”.

This falls short of the US proposal for nuclear arms control talks among the three nuclear weapon states with the largest arsenals, which China has so far refused to join. But talks on nuclear risk reduction could be a useful starting point.

The reference to cooperation on non-proliferation is interesting. This could be a veiled reference to the Iran nuclear issue as well as the North Korea nuclear issue. For China, it could well be alluding to the threat of Japan and South Korea going nuclear, which would pose a greater challenge to China but may not be welcome to the US either.

We should remember that even during the height of the Cold War, both the US and the then Soviet Union found common cause in preventing other countries from developing nuclear weapons. The discriminatory Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was the result. As a nuclear weapon state that has rejected the NPT, India should watch how this element of cooperation develops among the three countries and whether there may be constraints put on countries like India.

Could there be revival of calls for the universalisation of the NPT? China has opposed India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group and was virtually the last country to join the consensus in the NSG on the waiver provided to India in 2008 from the norms of the group prohibiting nuclear cooperation with countries non-signatories to the NPT. Could China try to reverse the waiver or seek it for Pakistan? How would the US react in the changed geopolitical circumstances? Could Mr Trump oblige his favourite field marshal from Pakistan?

A great deal can happen in the two years left of Mr Trump’s tenure, and the Chinese and the Russians are determined to make the most of the opportunities this offers to them. When facts on the ground change, it is difficult to reverse course even if a new political dispensation takes charge in Washington in 2029.

The next Xi-Trump summit is slated for mid-December this year when the G-20 summit is hosted by the US in Miami. There could even be another trilateral summit. China is gaining in influence, Russia is masking its decline, and the US is ceding space that would be difficult to retrieve. This is the challenging terrain that India must learn to navigate as we head into the new year.