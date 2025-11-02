Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Your credit is easier to steal than your money: How online lending works

Your credit is easier to steal than your money: How online lending works

A simple 'Buy now, pay later' click can trigger a full loan without consent. Weak verification, no alerts, and instant disbursals are fuelling identity fraud in India's digital lending ecosystem

Money moving through the banking system must be traceable to its final recipient and recoverable quickly.

Harsh Roongta
Harsh Roongta | Nov 02 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

“I just received a message about a loan being sanctioned to me by a private bank. I never applied for any loan.” That’s how our client, Abhishek Ghate, began our call. His credit report showed that the bank had accessed his record and approved a loan in his name. The issue began with what he thought was a simple ‘Buy now, pay later’ limit check on a shopping site. The consent screen didn’t show that it was a loan application. The OTP (one-time password) he entered turned out to be an Aadhaar e-sign for a loan agreement. Luckily, the loan
