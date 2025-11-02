Your credit is easier to steal than your money: How online lending works

“I just received a message about a loan being sanctioned to me by a private bank. I never applied for any loan.” That’s how our client, Abhishek Ghate, began our call. His credit report showed that the bank had accessed his record and approved a loan in his name. The issue began with what he thought was a simple ‘Buy now, pay later’ limit check on a shopping site. The consent screen didn’t show that it was a loan application. The OTP (one-time password) he entered turned out to be an Aadhaar e-sign for a loan agreement. Luckily, the loan