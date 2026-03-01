A new beginning: New GDP series has improved the scope of estimation

Besides changing the base year to 2022-23, several elements have been introduced in the new series. For instance, the functions of multi-activity enterprises have been segregated, which will provide a clearer picture. The coverage of the unincorporated sector has been expanded through the use of survey data. The ministry has also used double deflation in agriculture and manufacturing. This addresses a big criticism of India’s national accounts. The data on goods and services tax is also being used extensively. To address the discrepancies, which were another weak point in India’s national accounts, the ministry has adopted the supply-and-use-table framework to minimise it.

However, despite the improvement in the overall framework, arguably, there is still work to be done. For instance, economists have long argued that India needs a producer price index, which would help provide a more accurate measure of the difference between nominal and real GDP. Furthermore, while the ministry is now using survey data for the unincorporated sector, the surveys themselves may have shortcomings due to dated economic census data. Other survey data may also have similar issues because the Census has been delayed. Be that as it may, it is worth noting that the new GDP series, together with the recently released consumer price index, will substantially improve data quality and enable stakeholders to make more informed decisions.