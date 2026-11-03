A trust deficit

The issue of trust is intrinsic to international commerce. Yet the government’s maximalist legal approach or its penchant for leveraging its policymaking powers to elude contractual arbitration awards has become a sticking point in concluding bilateral investment treaties (BITs) or in India’s emergence as a credible arbitration centre. In 2012, for instance, the Manmohan Singh government passed a law taxing, with retrospective effect, overseas deals involving Indian corporations. The law triggered international arbitration for Vodafone’s acquisition of Hutchison’s share in Hutchison Essar and a corporate reorganisation for Cairn Energy in India, both of which the government lost but declined to honour.

Then followed embarrassing developments as Cairn moved to seize Indian state assets in France and the United Kingdom to enforce the award, after which the retrospective tax law was scrapped in 2021. But the fact that the Narendra Modi government terminated most of the BITs in 2016, including with major trading partners, underlined New Delhi’s inherent intransigence to international arbitration. Since then, the replacement Model BIT introduced a five-year exhaustion clause of local remedies. The policy yielded BITs with a handful of mostly marginal countries. This encouraged the government to soften its approach. The 2024 BITs with the United Arab Emirates is reported to have reduced the local-remedy clause to three years and the one with Saudi Arabia had a two-year stipulation. Trading partners have sought a one-year clause, which New Delhi has not accepted so far.