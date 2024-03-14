Addressing grievances

Since its inception, the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been instrumental in enhancing consumer protection and encouraging regulated entities (REs) to adopt safe business practices and resolve customer grievances. The creation of a single window for the resolution of complaints against REs like banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), payments system participants, and credit information companies has helped reduce complexities and facilitate the speedy resolution of complaints. In this regard, the RBI’s recent annual report on the ombudsman scheme for 2022-23 does well to evaluate the performance of the scheme.

According to the report, the number