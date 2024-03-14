Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Addressing grievances

RBI should focus more on spreading financial awareness

fintech rbi banking banks
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Since its inception, the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been instrumental in enhancing consumer protection and encouraging regulated entities (REs) to adopt safe business practices and resolve customer grievances. The creation of a single window for the resolution of complaints against REs like banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), payments system participants, and credit information companies has helped reduce complexities and facilitate the speedy resolution of complaints. In this regard, the RBI’s recent annual report on the ombudsman scheme for 2022-23 does well to evaluate the performance of the scheme.

According to the report, the number

Also Read

Insurance ombudsman disposes of 92% of complaints in FY23

Establishment of aviation ombudsman needs deliberations: Aviation secretary

You can now register claim complaints of Rs 50 lakh with insurance ombudsman

Fire in the dream factory

Global threats

Simultaneous elections

Unstable platforms

External stability

Predictable frequency

Bengaluru warning

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Business Standard Editorial Comment finance sector NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon