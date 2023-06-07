Augmenting capacity

The benefits to farmers would include saving on transportation cost, as they would not have to take the produce to dis

The Rs 1-trillion programme approved by the Union Cabinet to create the world’s largest decentralised grain storage capacity in the cooperative sector has implications that go beyond the safe upkeep of grain reserves for food security. The godowns to be built at the block level under this project are designed to serve as multifunctional centres run by the cooperatives, providing various utilitarian services to farmers. Apart from curtailing wastage of food grains and improving the economic health of the primary cooperative societies, these warehouses would also boost farm incomes. The cooperative societies would, for all practical purposes, function as grain procurement agencies, fair price shops, custom hiring centres for farm machinery, and common facilities for grading, sorting, assaying, and preliminary processing of the farm produce.