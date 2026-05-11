Beyond appeals: Prices are the best way to change consumer behaviour

The government’s intent is to be lauded. Naturally, however, this cannot be the extent of how the government responds to the threat. Behavioural injunctions are valuable but policy choices matter even more. If the government allows prices to adjust swiftly in response to the changed supply situation, then people will automatically follow suit. There is reluctance in the Indian polity to allowing prices to shift, for fear of the impact on vulnerable sections. This is a valid concern. Naturally, any distress that might be caused can and should be remedied by targeted intervention. For instance, the government has already set aside a credit-guarantee plan for this purpose. Such concerns are, however, not a reason to avoid using prices. In particular, it is far more likely that the consumption of petrol and diesel will be reduced if their prices are allowed to rise in a controlled but responsive manner to the global prices.

This is, technically, the system India already has to some extent. But the fact is that there are still political constraints on how much prices are allowed to adjust. Under such crisis circumstances — and it is clear now that the government correctly views this as a crisis — these constraints should be set aside. Some in Opposition parties have already begun to suggest that any changes to the prices of petrol and diesel will become a political issue. But these efforts must be ignored. There is every reason to believe that the public understands the broader global context of price increases. The government must also clearly communicate that neither the oil-marketing companies (OMCs) nor the Budget can indefinitely shield consumers. OMCs are reported to be facing under-recoveries worth ₹30,000 crore per month.