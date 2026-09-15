Beyond the tracks

The corridor, therefore, has the potential to bring industrial centres in north and western India closer to ports. There is also a larger environmental benefit. A greater shift of freight from road to rail can reduce congestion, fuel use, and emission. The government estimates that the shift of freight from road to rail since 2014 has prevented the release of 143.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. It is now important to use the corridors to their full economic potential. The corridors are already carrying 435-440 trains a day against a combined capacity of about 480, indicating strong utilisation but also raising questions about the next stage of efficiency. The challenge is to ensure that congestion does not simply move from railway tracks to terminals, ports and feeder routes. Operators of container trains have pointed to this problem. While double-stacking and faster movement can potentially generate cost savings of around 25 per cent, the benefit is currently estimated at only 6-7 per cent. Restrictive weight and dimension rules, slower double-stack operations, detention at terminals, inadequate feeder connectivity, and additional port-handling charges dilute the gains from the new infrastructure. A dedicated rail line cannot by itself create an efficient logistics chain if the first mile and last mile remain slow and expensive.