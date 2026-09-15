Beyond the tracks
Freight corridors' efficiency gains must be maximised
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week dedicated to the nation the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), worth ₹73,000 crore and 1,506 km in length, making it fully operational from Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), near Mumbai. This marks an important milestone in building India’s second-biggest infrastructure plan — after the Golden Quadrilateral — and its long effort to build a more efficient logistics system. With the 1,337-km Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) already operational from Ludhiana to Sonnagar (Bihar), India now has a dedicated freight network of 2,843 km. The timing is significant. Indian Railways carried 1,670 million tonnes of freight in 2025-26, up from 1,617 million tonnes in the previous year, underscoring the importance of expanding rail capacity and improving the speed of cargo transportation. As the dedicated corridors free conventional railway lines from freight congestion, they potentially improve both cargo and passenger operations. The freight corridor has more than halved travel time, with a journey that can take around 30 hours by truck taking just 10-12 hours on the DFC.