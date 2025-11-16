Bihar voters have spoken, the new government must now keep its promises

The verdict on the Bihar Assembly elections can be interpreted in different ways, but a few things are undisputed. The over two-thirds majority for the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) propelled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become the single-largest party in the state legislature for the first time, seen as a significant step in its march towards the east. Further, with a thumping victory in Bihar after winning Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, the BJP and the NDA have certainly overcome the setback of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in terms of public perception. In the Lok Sabha elections, the