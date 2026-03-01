Brace for impact: US-Israeli attack threatens global stability

Nor have immediate political objectives been met. The attempt to decapitate the regime by assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has not caused Tehran to capitulate. Instead, the regime has retaliated by firing drones and ballistic missiles at Israel and Arab neighbours that host US bases, such as Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. The cycle of debilitating military strikes is unlikely to guarantee a quick victory without committing boots on the ground, a situation that has historically not favoured the US. Nuclear-armed Israel’s constant quest for unquestioned superiority in the region may also rebound on it. The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, underlined the capabilities of weakened and dissatisfied enemies to wage prolonged asymmetric warfare. The near annihilation of Gaza and the destruction of Hamas’ top leadership with overwhelming force, in line with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s objectives, has not brought peace and security for Israelis. Instead, there are credible signs that the Iran-sponsored group is reorganising itself. The threat of Iran activating sleeper cells around the world (including in the US) for retaliatory action cannot be ruled out. For the Arab states, which have condemned Iranian strikes on their countries, prolonged warfare threatens the entire economic model supporting the region’s prosperity. Their ability to attract global capital and financial flows has long been predicated on the promise of political stability delivered by authoritarian regimes.