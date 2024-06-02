Building blocks

The next Union government, which will assume office later this month, will find itself in an extremely comfortable position on the economic front. The data released by the National Statistical Office last week showed the Indian economy exceeded expectations and recorded a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 8.2 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 7 per cent in the previous year. This also meant the economy expanded by 7 per cent or more for three consecutive financial years. Forecasts, including by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), suggest growth in the current year would also be around 7